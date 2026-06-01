Inchcape Shipping Launches NVOCC Service in the United States

Inchcape Shipping Services announced the launch of its new Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) service in the United States. The launch follows the company's receipt of an Ocean Transportation Intermediary (OTI) license from the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), authorizing Inchcape Shipping Services to operate as a licensed NVOCC for cargo moving to and from the US.

The new service marks an expansion of Inchcape Shipping Services' capabilities, allowing the company to act as a contractual carrier on behalf of its customers. As a licensed NVOCC, Inchcape Shipping Services will issue its own House Bills of Lading, consolidate shipments, and negotiate directly with ocean carriers to secure space and competitive rates for shippers of all sizes.

The launch enables ISS Marine Services Inc. to provide:

Full Container Load (FCL) and Less than Container Load (LCL) services across major US trade lanes

across major US trade lanes House Bills of Lading issued directly by Inchcape Shipping Services

issued directly by Inchcape Shipping Services Direct relationships with major ocean carriers for reliable space allocation

with major ocean carriers for reliable space allocation End-to-end accountability under an FMC-licensed framework

The service is designed to support importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and overseas agents who require a trusted, US-licensed partner with the operational reach to handle complex international shipments.

The FMC's Ocean Transportation Intermediary license is a key credential for any company seeking to operate as an NVOCC in the United States. The licensing process requires applicants to demonstrate financial responsibility, regulatory knowledge, and operational readiness. Inchcape Shipping Services' successful licensing reflects the company's investment in compliance, infrastructure, and customer service.