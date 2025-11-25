Inchcape Shipping Services Opens New Office in Geoje, Korea

Inchcape Shipping Services, a leader in port agency and maritime services, has announced the opening of its new office in Geoje, Korea. This expansion increases Inchcape’s footprint in South Korea to three offices—Seoul, Busan, and now Geoje, covering 23 ports nationwide.

Geoje is a strategic hub for global shipbuilding and offshore projects, playing a critical role in the construction of LNG carriers, container vessels, naval ships, and offshore platforms. The city is central to international shipping and energy sectors, making it a focal point for complex maritime operations.

Inchcape has supported several major projects in Geoje, including FPSO sail-away operations for offshore energy projects heading to Brazil, comprehensive Drillship Support Projects providing end-to-end logistics and coordination for multiple drillships at leading shipyards in Geoje, and government services that managed full access control and logistics within Hanwha Ocean’s restricted zone while delivering 24/7 crew scheduling and on-site coordination for naval vessels. The team has also facilitated wind jack-up vessel operations, ensuring smooth exit and deployment for offshore wind projects.

The new office will primarily focus on Government & Defense and Marine & Offshore markets in Busan and Geoje, while continuing to serve traditional segments from Seoul, including Containers, Tankers, Bulks, Liners, Cruise, and Crew Logistics.

The new Inchcape office will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including: