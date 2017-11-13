KHI to increase new builds in China
Kawasaki Heavy Industries will move more of its commercial shipbuilding operations from Japan to China. It aims to reduce its production in Japan from 40% of all builds to 25% in a bid to increase profitability.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries will move more of its commercial shipbuilding operations from Japan to China. It aims to reduce its production in Japan from 40% of all builds to 25% in a bid to increase profitability.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News