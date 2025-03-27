India Denies Entry to Ship Carrying Russian Oil Over Documentation, According to Source

Indian port authorities denied entry to an ageing tanker loaded with Russian crude on Thursday due to inadequate documentation, sources familiar with the matter said, an unusual move that indicates tightened scrutiny of vessels carrying Russian oil.

India is the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian crude. Russian oil accounted for about 35% of overall crude imports in 2024 by India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer.

The Tanzania-flagged Andaman Skies, carrying about 100,000 metric tons (or some 800,000 barrels) of Varandey Russian oil sold by Lukoil from the northern port of Murmansk, shipping data showed, was on course for the Vadinar Port for delivery to state refiner Indian Oil Corp before being turned away, sources said.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak with media.

Indian port entry rules require tankers that are more than 20 years old to have seaworthiness certification by a member of the International Association of Classification Societies or an entity authorised by India's maritime administration.

Andaman Skies, which was built in 2004 and had previously visited India as recently as December, was carrying certification by Dakar Class, which is based in India but not recognised by Indian shipping authorities, the sources said.

The vessel has protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance cover from Russian company Soglasie, according to two sources familiar with the vessel's documents.

Lukoil and Soglasie didn't immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Vadinar port authorities and Indian Oil did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comments.

Russian oil supplies to top buyers India and China fell sharply in the immediate aftermath of sweeping U.S. sanctions in January, aimed at curtailing Moscow's oil revenue, on targets including more than 100 ships, making it harder for sellers of Russian oil to find vessels.

India's oil secretary last month said the country's refiners would buy Russian oil supplied by companies and ships not sanctioned by the U.S., effectively reducing the number of cargoes and vessels available.

Indian refiners buy Russian oil on delivered basis with ship, insurance and other servics arranged by the seller.

While the Andaman Skies is subject to UK and European Union sanctions, it is not designated by U.S. or United Nations sanctions. India follows United Nations sanctions.

Contact information for the ship's owner Durbeen Navigation Ltd could not immediately be found.

(Reuters)