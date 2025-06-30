India Extends Import Curbs on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke for Six Months

The Indian government has extended import curbs on low-ash metallurgical coke, a steelmaking raw material, for six months starting July, a government order said on Monday, dealing a blow to steelmakers who oppose restrictions on overseas purchases.

India, the world's second-largest crude steel producer, will set country-specific import quotas and cap purchases at 1.4 million metric tons from July 1 to December 31, the order said.

Reuters in February reported that India could extend curbs on low-ash met coke imports to encourage local steel mills to use domestic suppliers. It also reported in May that India's steel ministry favoured extending the restrictions.

The curbs have worried major steel producers, including ArcelorMittal Nippon India and JSW Steel, who argue they hinder the companies' expansion plans because it is difficult to source preferred grades locally.

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in April urged steelmakers to source met coke locally.

India has also started an anti-dumping probe into overseas supplies of low-ash met coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, and Russia, following a request from an industry body.

Imports of low-ash met coke have more than doubled in the past four years and major suppliers of the raw material include China, Japan, Indonesia, Poland and Switzerland.

