Wednesday, October 27, 2021
India Receives First LNG Cargo from Yamal LNG Project

October 26, 2021

Marshal Vasilevsky carrier - Credit: Vladimir Belyaev

India received its first import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Yamal LNG project over the weekend, Refinitive Eikon LNG flows data showed.

The cargo was supplied by Russian gas company Gazprom under its long-term LNG sales deal with GAIL (India) Ltd, an industry source said.

The cargo on board the Marshal Vasilevsky sailed through the Northern Sea Route, Pacific Ocean, and Indian Ocean before arriving at GAIL's Dabhol terminal over the weekend, the ship-tracking data showed.

Appeal of gas supplies to India under long-term contracts has increased after a surge in spot LNG prices.

GAIL did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. 

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi Editing by David Goodman )

