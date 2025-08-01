Indian Register of Shipping Provides Quality Assurance During HSL Submarine Refit

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has provided Quality Assurance (QA) services during Hindustan Shipyard Limited’s (HSL) fastest-ever “normal refit” of an EKM‑class submarine, which was successfully completed on July 21, 2025. A national benchmark was set in achieving the shortest ever turnaround time and ensuring technical excellence.

Under a strategic partnership formed as part of India’s push for self-reliance in national defense, IRS was appointed to oversee QA across key systems—Hull, Machinery, and Electrical—as per an approved QA plan. This engagement marks the first time a classification society has provided QA support on a submarine refit in India, reflecting growing confidence in the expertise of IRS within the naval sector.

The refit was completed in an unprecedentedly short time—recognized by the Indian Navy as the fastest for its class—and ensured a substantially higher level of operational availability of the Indian Navy’s submarine forces.

IRS ensured rigorous implementation of inspection protocols across critical systems during the refit. This role represents an expansion of IRS’s remit into India’s defense quality assurance domain—an important milestone aligned with national aim of strategic autonomy.