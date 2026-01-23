India's SDHI Books $227M Chemical Tanker Order from European Shipowner

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has signed its first newbuild contract for six IMO Type II chemical tankers, marking a milestone for India’s commercial shipbuilding sector and the country’s first chemical tanker order placed with a domestic shipyard.

The contract, valued at $227 million, was awarded by European shipowner Rederiet Stenersen AS and covers six 18,000 deadweight-tonne vessels to be built at SDHI’s shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat. The agreement also includes an option for six additional vessels.

The order is one of India’s largest single commercial shipbuilding contracts and the first newbuild secured at the country’s largest shipyard following its revitalization under new management.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery within 33 months, with subsequent ships to follow at regular intervals. Each tanker will be approximately 150 metres long with a beam of about 23 metres.

The vessels will be designed by Marinform AS and StoGda Ship Design & Engineering and classed by DNV. Built to Ice Class 1A standards, the ships will feature dual-fuel LNG-ready hybrid propulsion systems and high levels of automation.

“This marks a historic milestone in the shipyard’s new journey toward becoming a state-of-the-art shipbuilding hub. The order from Rederiet Stenersen AS underscores global confidence in our ability to deliver future-ready, high-quality vessels.

“This agreement is not only a significant achievement for SDHI but also a strong endorsement of India’s growing commercial shipbuilding ecosystem. Progressive maritime policies, including the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance scheme, have enabled Indian private shipyards to compete successfully with leading global peers. We sincerely thank Rederiet Stenersen AS for their trust and support in SDHI as we embark on this important partnership,” said Vivek Merchant, Director at SDHI.

“This is our first newbuilding contract placed with an Indian shipyard, following a comprehensive technical and commercial evaluation. Our decision reflects strong confidence in SDHI’s infrastructure, engineering capabilities, and readiness to deliver specialized vessels that meet Stenersen’s global standards, while remaining cost competitive,” added John Stenersen, Director – Ship Management, Rederiet Stenersen.