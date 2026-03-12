NYK Group Acquires Saga Welco

NYK Group has reached an agreement with the Norwegian shipping company Westfal- Larsen Group to fully acquire Saga Welco.

Saga Welco, a Norwegian shipping operator specializing in transporting cargo via open-hatch vessels, is currently jointly owned by NHE and the Westfal-Larsen Group, with each party holding a 50% stake. The transaction is expected to be finalized within 2026, subject to regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions.

Saga Welco operates a fleet of 48 open-hatch vessels and offers worldwide semi-liner services originating principally from the east coast of South America. The company boasts an enviable reputation in high-growth sectors such as wood pulp and other forest products, wind turbine blades and components, aluminum ingots semi-finished steel products, as well as a range of project cargoes.



