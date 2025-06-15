Indigenous Rangers Help Apprehend Foreign Fishers in Australia

Australian Border Force (ABF) has intercepted a foreign fishing vessel and apprehended seven crew members for allegedly fishing illegally in waters off the Northern Territory, Australia, after Bawinanga Rangers originally sighted the craft near Maningrida.

Officers boarded the vessel and seized 750kg of sea cucumber, 30kg of salt used to preserve catch, and fishing equipment.

Authorities destroyed the vessel at sea in accordance with Australian law.

The fishers have been brought to Darwin to be investigated for alleged offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).

Op LUNAR Commander Tracie Griffin thanked the Bawinanga Rangers for reporting the sighting and encouraged others in the community to continue to report suspicious information. “With 10,000km of coastline and more than 800 islands in the NT to protect – vast amounts of which are situated in very remote areas – we are not naive enough to suggest that we can be everywhere at any one time. This is why members of the public, and particularly Indigenous communities and ranger groups, are important as extra eyes and ears.

“The unique and detailed knowledge that Indigenous ranger groups and Traditional Owners and Custodians possess about Country is invaluable in supporting our efforts to protect our borders."



