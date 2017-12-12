Marine Link
Samsung Heavy Industries Replaces CEO

December 12, 2017

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries named Joonou Nam as its new chief executive officer on Monday after Park Dae-young resigned to take responsibility for the firm’s losses.
 
The shipbuilder’s shares plunged last week as it forecast a fourth straight year of operating losses and announced a rights issue.
 
Nam previously oversaw Samsung Heavy’s shipyard in Geoje, South Korea.
 
 
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
