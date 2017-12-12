Samsung Heavy Industries Replaces CEO

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries named Joonou Nam as its new chief executive officer on Monday after Park Dae-young resigned to take responsibility for the firm’s losses.

The shipbuilder’s shares plunged last week as it forecast a fourth straight year of operating losses and announced a rights issue.



Nam previously oversaw Samsung Heavy’s shipyard in Geoje, South Korea

