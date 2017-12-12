Samsung Heavy Industries Replaces CEO

Related News
Concordia Eyes Growing Product Tanker Market
Swedish tanker shipping company Concordia Maritime said it has signed a contract to charter in another IMO2/3 class MR tanker…
Trump to Open Oil Drilling off US East Coast
The Trump administration is preparing a plan that would open up oil drilling off the U.S. East Coast, Bloomberg reported.
Fleet Of Babycapes Is Growing: Oldendorff
Oldendorff Carriers has recently increased the number of owned bulk carriers in it Babycape segment by acquiring four more eco 119…
European Council Agrees to Implement ECSA-ETF Agreement
European shipowners and European transport workers speak together to warmly welcome today’s adoption of a Council Directive…
Darwin Sails into Sydney Harbour for Final Time
Twelve former Commanding Officers have sailed onboard Royal Australian Navy frigate, HMAS Darwin, today as she transited…
Five Trends in Onboard Cruise Ship Technology
Cruise lines are increasingly using technology to attract and entertain passengers. Whether it’s media content to help travelers…
Forties Pipeline Outage Benefits U.S. Exporters
The shutdown of Britain's largest crude oil pipeline is an early Christmas gift to U.S. exporters shipping to Asia, and a…
NGOs, Unions Denounce Certification Issued to PHP Yard by RINA
In October, the PHP Family (Peace Happiness and Prosperity) shipbreaking yard received a Statement of Compliance with the…
Wreckage of USS Ward Found in the Philippines
The U.S. Navy warship that famously fired the first American shot in World War II has been found resting on the seabed in…
Canadian Coast Guard Expands Mapping Capability
Kongsberg Maritime said the Canadian Coast Guard has chosen its high resolution EM 712 multibeam echo sounders for the medium…
Austal, JR Kyushu Jet Ferry Developing New Vessel Concept
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Austal Australia and JR Kyushu Jet Ferry will see the two firms develop a new…
Queen Elizabeth Welcomes UK’s New Aircraft Carrier
The U.K.’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth was commissioned into the Royal Navy fleet this morning by Her Majesty The Queen.
Former Chief of Daewoo Shipbuilding Gets 6 Years in Jail
Former Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) boss Nam Sang-tae sentenced to six years in prison by Korean court for embezzlement and
Autonomous Shipping Test Site Opens in Norway
Norway’s newest autonomous shipping test site is now officially open and ready to support the development of high-tech autonomous maritime solutions.
Interview: Rear Adm. Mark Buzby, US Maritime Administrator
Insights: Rear Admiral Mark H. Buzby, USN (Ret), Maritime Administrator, U.S. Maritime Administration Rear Adm. Mark H.