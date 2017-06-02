Marine Link
Friday, June 2, 2017

Samsung Heavy Industries, DNV GL Partner for LNG Carrier Design

June 2, 2017

At the signing (L to R): Tommy Bjørnsen, Regional Manager Korea & Japan, DNV GL – Maritime, Mun-Keun Ha, Senior Executive Vice President, SHI, and Remi Eriksen, DNV GL Group President & CEO. (Photo: DNG GL)

 DNV GL and Samsung Heavy Industries. Co., Ltd (SHI) signed a joint development project (JDP) agreement focused on the development of new LNG carrier designs. Mun-Keun Ha, Senior Executive Vice President of SHI, and Tommy Bjørnsen, DNV GL’s Regional Manager Maritime Korea & Japan, signed the agreement at the DNV GL Group head office in Høvik, during Nor-Shipping week.

The JDP aims to develop two 30K LNG carrier designs, one with membrane type LNG tanks and one with type-C (pressurized) LNG tanks. The scope of the JDP covers the design review, safety analysis, market research, various structural and safety evaluations, and if successful will culminate in the award of an Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV GL.

The idea for a 30K LNG carrier originates from SHI's own research. SHI decided to develop both membrane and type C designs in parallel to give owners more options and expects that some owners may opt for type-C tanks on smaller tonnage, as is common in LNG bunkering vessels.

