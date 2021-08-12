Ingalls Names Norris Director of Government Affairs

America’s largest military shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced on Thursday that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has named Jack Norris as director of state and local government affairs.

Norris will lead all state and local government relations efforts in support of the Pascagoula, Miss. shipbuilder’s strategic goals and will collaborate with community and economic development partners, HII said.

“Jack has a strong government relations background that includes 20 years of experience managing public policy and supporting economic recovery and growth,” Ingalls Shipbuilding president Kari Wilkinson said. “Our relationships with community partners and governmental leaders enable Ingalls to provide long-term stability to the shipyard and the communities it serves.”

Prior to joining Ingalls, Norris led program management activities for Covington Civil and Environmental in support of the state of Mississippi’s RESTORE Act coastal restoration program. His previous roles include president of the Gulf Coast Business Council, executive director of Governor Haley Barbour’s Office of Hurricane Katrina Recovery and Renewal, and projects director and legislative assistant for U.S. Sen. Trent Lott. Norris holds a bachelor’s degree from The University of Mississippi.