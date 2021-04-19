Marine Link
Sunday, April 25, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Ingalls Wins Advance Procurement Contract for LHA 9

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 19, 2021

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) departed from Ingalls Shipbuilding division in July 2020, sailing to its homeport in San Diego. (Photo by Lance Davis / HII)

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) departed from Ingalls Shipbuilding division in July 2020, sailing to its homeport in San Diego. (Photo by Lance Davis / HII)

America's largest military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced on Monday that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a fourth contract modification from the U.S. Navy for $107 million to provide long-lead-time material and advance procurement activities for amphibious assault ship LHA 9. This modification brings the total advance funding for LHA 9 to $457 million.

“The amphibious warship production line is a critical component of our nation’s defense industrial base,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “This funding will strengthen our suppliers and sustain jobs across the country in support of LHA 9 construction.”

Ingalls is the sole builder of large-deck amphibious ships for the Navy. The shipyard delivered its first amphibious assault ship, the Iwo Jima-class USS Tripoli (LPH 10), in 1966. Ingalls has since built five Tarawa-class (LHA 1) ships, eight Wasp-class (LHD 1) ships and the first in the new America class of amphibious assault ships (LHA 6) in 2014. The second ship in the America class, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), was delivered to the Navy in early 2020. Bougainville (LHA 8) is under construction.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Scania Quad Power for WindServe Odyssey

Editorial
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News