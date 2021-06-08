Ingalls Wins Planning Yard Contract Potentially Worth $724 Million

America’s largest military shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced on Tuesday that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract with a potential total value of $724 million for planning yard services in support of in-service amphibious ships.

Planning yard services provided will be in support of amphibious transport dock (LPD 17), assault (LHD 1 and LHA 6), command (LCC 19), and dock landing (LSD 41/49) classes of ships, HII said.

The contract includes options over a seven-year period and covers fleet modernization availability planning; engineering, design and logistics support; material procurement; program and configuration data management; and on-site technical support through established homeport and planning yard offices and resources.

“Ingalls has a 40-year history of providing planning yard services to ships in active service,” Ingalls Shipbuilding president Kari Wilkinson said. “We consider this a core competency and a critical part of our mission to support the Navy in meeting fleet commitments around the world.”