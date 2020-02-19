Ingeteam Tech for Wallenius LNG Vessel

Electric power conversion specialist Ingeteam has signed the contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore (China) for Swedish Wallenius SOL’s LNG-powered newbuilds.



The contract comprises of the delivery of the engineering, production, commissioning and sea trials of the Hybrid Electric Propulsion System for two icebreaking Ro-Ro Ships.



The 241.7 m vessels will be equipped with two Type C LNG tanks have a sailing speed of 20 knots and a capacity of 5800 lane meters. They will be the world biggest LNG powered and world biggest Ice Class Ro-Ro NBs, built to meet Finnish-Swedish Ice Class 1A Super and winterization standards, deployed for European shipping routes.



These Ro-Ros will operate in a sensitive, sulfur-emission-control area (ECA) in harsh winter conditions where a reliable LNG fuel-gas supply system is of the utmost importance.



During port calls, the vessels will run on green electricity from shore connections or LNG, it will make together with other environmentally-friendly initiatives to be leader in the industry of the green Ro-Ro vessels.



The vessels have two propulsion shaftlines, each consisting of a slow speed 2-stroke main engine with inline direct driven PTI/PTO Permanent Magnet shaft generator.



The system is prepared to be completed in the future with a package of battery hybrid and vessel’s Energy Management System (EMS), in order to increase the energy efficiency and provide energy reserves. It will also allow the optimization of the auxiliary engines operation, reducing the operation hours and therefore the service and maintenance cost.