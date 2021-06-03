Ingram Adds Two New Towboats to Its Fleet

U.S.-based inland waterways shipping company Ingram Marine Group on Wednesday held a ceremony to christen the Adrienne M. Moore and honor of the soon-to-be-completed Tom Cornwell. The sister towboats are the first of 10 vessels that Cenac Marine and Main Iron are under contract to build for Ingram Marine.

The twin-screw 78’x32’x10’ vessels are designed by Main Iron Works, Ingram Marine Group and Ashraf Degedy PE. Each is powered by Caterpillar C32 Tier 3 rated main engines (Adrienne M. Moore's are rated at 800hp each, and Tom Cornwell's are 1000hp each) with John Deere 99kw Northern Lights C series generators. The newbuilds are fitted with Michigan special propellers, furnished by Houma Machine and Propeller (Adrienne M. Moore's propellers are 76”x62”, and Tom Cornwell's are 76”x68”).

As the first two of the 10, these vessels will serve as the model for all future vessels constructed under the current contract. Plans currently include the delivery of two more tugs in 2021, three in 2022 and three in 2023, with the final vessel planned for delivery in 2024.

“It’s always a wonderful occasion when we bring in new vessels to our fleet, and the M/V Adrienne M. Moore and M/V Tom Cornwell are going to be beautiful additions,” said Orrin Ingram, Chairman of Ingram Barge Company and CEO of Ingram Industries. “They are named after two special Ingram Marine associates who absolutely deserve this recognition.”

Adrienne Moore currently serves as AVP, Logistics and Customer Service, with approximately 30 years of service. Tom Cornwell joined Ingram Marine in 1977 and currently serves as Engineering Projects Manager.

Early reports are that the M/V Adrienne M. Moore is preforming well. “We love hearing any feedback from clients. Especially on a project of this magnitude. It helps us moving forward with the construction of the other vessels,” said Benny Cenac, owner of Cenac Marine.

(Photo: Ingram Marine Group)