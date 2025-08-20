Marine Link
Wednesday, August 20, 2025

No Injuries Reported as Fire breaks Out on USS New Orleans Offshore Japan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 20, 2025

© Ryan - stock.adobe.com

© Ryan - stock.adobe.com

A fire broke out on U.S. naval ship New Orleans off southern Japan's Okinawa prefecture on Wednesday but there are no reports of any injuries, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) said on Wednesday.

An official from Japan's Defense Ministry said the country's Self-Defence Forces were engaging in firefighting efforts, but that no further details were available.

The JCG said one of its ships near the U.S. vessel was also preparing to join the effort to bring the blaze under control, adding that no oil leaks had been observed in nearby waters.

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

By the Numbers: Mitigating Maritime Risk: Inside AWO’s Falls Overboard Prevention Report

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week