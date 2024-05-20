Inmarsat Launches NexusWave to Boost Maritime Communications

Mobile satellite communications provider Inmarsat, a Visata company, has launched NexusWave, a fully managed connectivity service designed to improve maritime communications and global coverage at sea.

NexusWave is underpinned by a bonded multi-dimensional network, offering high-speed connectivity, unlimited data, global coverage, and ‘secure by design’ infrastructure, according to Inmarsat.

Delivered by a single provider, NexusWave offers fully managed service that seamlessly integrates multiple high-speed networks in real time – Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and as-available coastal LTE service - with an additional layer of L-band for resiliency – for fast, always-on connectivity.

The solution also offers enterprise grade firewall security trusted by global enterprises and governments.

The future-proof NexusWave will also integrate the next-generation ultra-high capacity high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band service, following expected entry into service in 2025.

As a unified solution, NexusWave ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel’s location or requirements, while providing complete transparency on total cost of ownership – with no unexpected charges.

The new service also supports digitalization and crew welfare initiatives by transforming ships into floating offices and homes.

“Maritime operators face ever-growing demand for data consumption and speeds on board their vessels, coupled with the operational challenges of connecting worldwide while ensuring the security and efficiency of their communications. Meeting all these requirements typically relies on multiple, disjointed solutions, resulting in a complex patchwork of data caps, speeds, and coverage, in addition to unverifiable cyber security,” said Ben Palmer OBE, President, Inmarsat Maritime.