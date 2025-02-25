Marine Link
Inmarsat Names Pulsar as First NexusWave Reseller in the Med

February 25, 2025

Image: AdobeStock By Manutsanun

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, appointed Pulsar International as the first reseller partner for NexusWave in the Mediterranean market. The agreement will also enable Pulsar to act as a regional installation partner. Pulsar will be offering its customers round-the-clock first-line support in the local language. Pulsar has already secured commitments to deploy NexusWave to several Mediterranean-based operators, including Greek fleet owners Spring Marine, Roswell Tankers, and Newport.

Inmarsat’s NexusWave is underpinned by a unique multi-dimensional bonded network that brings together Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO), coastal LTE, and L-band services for fast, resilient, always-on connectivity with unlimited data and global coverage. As a fully managed service, it delivers consistent performance levels, offering complete transparency into the total cost of ownership – with no throttling or unexpected charges.

