AkzoNobel Cargo Tank Coating Wins Innovation Awards

Related News

US Navy to Christen Submarine South Dakota Today

The Navy will christen its newest attack submarine, the future USS South Dakota (SSN 790), during a 10 a.m. EDT ceremony Saturday, Oct.

Salvage: Refloating the Kea Trader

When the 2,194 TEU containership Kea Trader ran aground on the Durand Reef in the Pacific Ocean on July 12, Ardent was called…

OTI Installs Thordon's Largest TG100 Seal

Offshore Towing Inc (OTI) has completed the refurbishment of its 1974-built 9000hp-class tug Zion Falgout at the Conrad Deepwater shipyard…

Daly Joins Sea Machines as COO

Boston-based smart ship technology company Sea Machines Robotics has hired Jim Daly as Chief Operating Officer. Daly was previously Chief Operating Officer and an…

MacGregor Bags Equipment Order for German Research Vessel

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract to supply oceanographic winches and Triplex deck handling systems to a…

FLNG Hilli Episeyo Departs Singapore Early

Golar LNG Limited said today that its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel Hilli Episeyo departed Singapore for Cameroon earlier than anticipated, leaving at 10 a.m. local time on October 12.

Shreyas Takes Delivery of Three Vessels

Indian flagged vessel owning unit of Dubai-headquartered Transworld Group Shreyas Shipping and Logistics (SSL) announced…

President Trump Visits USS Kearsarge

President Donald J. Trump visited the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 3, to discuss relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S.

Alfa Laval Introduces PureBallast 3.1 Compact Flex

Now in its third generation, the newest Alfa Laval PureBallast ballast water treatment system has been engineered to minimize…

T/S Nate Kills 22 in Central America, Bears Down on U.S. GoM

Tropical Storm Nate killed at least 22 people in Central America on Thursday as it pummeled the region with heavy rain while…

Saab's Maritime Solution Protecting Great Barrier Reef

As one of the wonders of the natural world, many consider the Great Barrier Reef one of the Earth’s most beautiful places.