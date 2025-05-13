Innovative DynaMoor Ship Mooring Trial Begins in Japan

NYK, JERA, and Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure (TMI) have jointly installed a new DynaMoor mooring system at the coal unloading berth of JERA's Hitachinaka Thermal Power Station in Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan.

DynaMoor is a mooring system that reduces ship sway and surge while the vessel is at berth.

The two DynaMoor units in this trial have been installed at the above berth and will be tested for one year.

A motion sensor will be attached to berthed vessels to measure vessel-hull sway and surge when using DynaMoor, and the effectiveness of reducing the motion of berthed vessels and improving the safety and efficiency of port operations will be verified.

DynaMoor (Credit: NYK)

Many ports facing the open sea are easily affected by swells and long-period waves (having a wave period of 30 to 300 seconds).

For many years, there have been issues with cargo operations being made less efficient due to cargo operations being disrupted by ship sway and the need to move ships out of port. In these circumstances, it is difficult to control the ship's sway by adjusting the tension of the mooring lines from the ship, making it necessary to introduce port equipment to suppress ship movement.

Developed by TMI, DynaMoor is a mooring system that automatically adjusts the tension of mooring lines to reduce the movement of a ship's hull.

The tension on the mooring lines is adjusted by an electronically controlled hydraulic damper that moves the quick-release hook connected to the end of the mooring line back and forth along a rail, depending on the movement of the ship's hull.