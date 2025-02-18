INSIGHTS: Jim Towers, Elliott Bay Design Group

Jim Towers is Principal in Charge as well as a Senior Naval Architect and Marine Engineer at Elliott Bay Design Group. He has 45 years of marine experience in vessel design and construction with a specific emphasis on structure. A recognized industry expert in vessel design and a part of numerous vessel construction and refurbishment projects, Jim has worked for the Pacific Northwest's top shipyards, where he developed his engineering talent and was involved in the construction of many high-speed aluminum vessels. Jim's vast experience includes production and repair yard engineering and management as well as shipyard estimating and budget control. Jim is a past member and Chairman of the ASTM Marine Aluminum Committee B07 on Light Metals and Alloys.

This month, Mr. Tower weighs in as our subject matter expert in all things ‘vessel design and construction.’ And, he explains how and why Elliott Bay Design Group remains on the cutting edge of what’s to come next on the water:





Tell us a little about EBDG – its history, location, professional staff.



Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) is a full service naval architecture and marine engineering firm with over 35 years of experience in the maritime industry. Our team is comprised of a diverse group of seasoned professionals, including naval architects, marine engineers, analysts, and designers. With expertise spanning hands-on vessel operations, shipyard construction practices, and advanced analytical techniques, we excel in solving complex challenges across the marine sector.

EBDG is headquartered in Seattle, with additional offices in New Orleans and Alaska. Our staff is also strategically positioned on the East Coast and in the Great Lakes region, ensuring comprehensive service coverage for clients nationwide.





Your firm works in all sectors of design, naval architecture, and marine engineering disciplines. If you have a specialty, or a ‘sweet spot’ within that broad business category, what would it be?

We specialize in alternative fuels and sustainable vessel design. We have been extensively involved in hybrid vessel projects, electrification initiatives for high-speed vessels, and research into methanol, ammonia and hydrogen fuel solutions. Recent projects are also considering carbon capture as a potential solution. This focus aligns with the growing demand for environmentally responsible energy sources in the maritime industry.





Decarbonization of the waterfront seems to be the challenge – and the passion – of waterfront stakeholders everywhere. Give us some examples of what’s happened so far, where EBDG is involved, and what to expect next?



We have been instrumental in several decarbonization projects, including:

Collaborating on the electrification of San Francisco Bay ferries, focusing on integrating sustainable technologies into the fleet. Washington State Ferries Electrification Program: The development of 160-car ferries with electrified propulsion systems, aiming to reduce emissions and enhance operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, we are committed to addressing the complexities of shoreside electrification, navigating diverse regulatory environments, and advancing solutions that bridge the gap between vessel and port sustainability. We have several EBDG designed hybrid-electric ferries entering the market, including one for the Trust for Governors Island and one for Casco Bay Lines.

CHAMP Barge is a modular barge solution that eliminates challenges associated with shoreside permitting and construction while addressing the critical need for port electrification. Image copyright EBDG





The “hour of power” has been described for workboats (especially harbor tugs) as that short period when tugs need maximum, reliable power to do the job at hand – pulling, pushing, etc. For hybrid vessels, that meant engaging the diesel engines to do it. But that seems to be a requirement that is going away. Has the power supplied from batteries made that much of a quantum leap that these workhorses can do the hard job in electric mode?

Yes, battery technology has advanced significantly, allowing workboats to achieve peak bollard pull during short durations without relying solely on diesel engines. This capability reduces the size of the required diesel engine and enhances overall operational efficiency while cutting emissions by operating the diesels at a constant load.





What’s the most significant/impactful output from your shop in recent times? What’s the latest project you are working on? What’s different about it? Why is that important?



EBDG is currently working on two groundbreaking projects: the CHAMP Barge and the WETA Large Boat Development.





CHAMP Barge: This modular barge solution eliminates challenges associated with shoreside permitting and construction while addressing the critical need for port electrification. Designed for seamless integration into existing port operations, the CHAMP Barge enables cold ironing, battery charging, and dredging activities. Its key advantage lies in its ability to rapidly electrify port infrastructure without extensive modifications, offering a flexible and cost-effective pathway to decarbonization.

This project was developed to eliminate emissions harmful to human health and the environment while enhancing passenger service on WETA’s shorter routes. While the 150-passenger vessels presented initial challenges, achieving the 400-passenger capacity objective at a 24-knot service speed introduced new complexities. It emphasized the importance of considering the entire system—including terminal dwell times, maintenance, and maneuverability—beyond just vessel design. These projects highlight EBDG’s commitment to sustainability, scalability, and meeting the evolving needs of the maritime industry.









In today’s design shop, emerging technologies are impacting vessel design. How does EBDG leverage technology to create future-proof vessels?



We employ state-of-the-art tools and methodologies, including:

3D modeling and simulation for precise and efficient designs;

Advanced analytics for seakeeping and resistance studies; and

Ongoing integration of emerging technologies, such as alternative propulsion systems, advanced hull coatings, and artificial intelligence, aims to optimize performance and reduce equipment failures





Ferries and point-to-point regular schedule vessels are, at face value, the easiest of all marine platforms to transform into a totally electric solution. But what comes next? Is there a size limit (LOA, DWT) to this progression, or a routing/trade niche that prevents further “decarbonization?”



Ferries and point-to-point vessels indeed represent a clear starting point for electrification due to their predictable routes and scheduling. However, as the industry looks beyond these platforms, several factors come into play:

As battery energy density improves, longer routes will become more feasible for electrification. Current technology supports multi-hour ferry operations, but breakthroughs are needed for longer routes.

Alternative fuels such as methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen may play a role in the near future, and developing technologies that clean diesel exhaust emissions, such as carbon capture and exhaust gas recirculation, could also offer realistic solutions.

Our expertise in hybridization and alternative fuels makes us uniquely qualified to guide clients through these challenges, ensuring they adopt the most suitable technologies for their specific needs.













Let’s talk about batteries: on the waterfront, they’ve come a long way. At one time, they were too big, too heavy, and lacked sufficient power storage to be practical aboard most marine vessels. But that metric has changed. Do you see further improvements in size [& weight]-to-storage ratios, and if so, what does that mean for the greater waterfront?

Battery development is still in its early stages, but rapid advancements are making electrification more practical. These include:

Reduced Size and Weight: Improvements in energy density are allowing batteries to store more power in smaller, lighter packages. This trend will make full electrification feasible for a wider range of vessels;

Cost Reductions: As production scales and technology mature, battery costs are expected to decrease, further encouraging adoption;

Applications: While batteries are unlikely to power transoceanic container ships anytime soon, they are already capable of supporting fully electric ferries on multi-hour routes and harbor working vessels such as tugs, pilot boats and survey vessels; and

Improved service Life: The lifespan of the cells needs to improve. Some options show the potential of 18-year life, but this needs to match or exceed the of today's diesel engines.





As a West Coast-based firm, you no doubt cater to the fishing vessel market. That business model differs in many ways from the typical commercial workboat markets, specifically in terms of financing, criteria for newbuilds, and regulatory compliance. How does this impact design decisions, especially as U.S. domestic fleet renewals heat up?

Firstly, I would take exception to being described as a West Coast-based firm. EBDG has staff strategically positioned throughout North America from Alaska to Florida and New Hampshire to California. We have substantial staff on the Gulf, East Coast and Great Lakes. We are truly a nationwide company.

While we see the potential for electrification for single-day fisheries, we believe alternative fuels or Diesel exhaust management will be needed for most Alaskan fisheries. The challenge will be integrating fuel and equipment into the vessels without increasing their size significantly. Any new construction today needs to have space, displacement, and tankage for future fuel/emission conversion. These technologies need further development before being considered for the fishing fleet.

The fishing vessel market presents unique challenges due to its distinct financing models and Coast Guard regulations.

To address these complexities, key stakeholder interaction will be required, including:

Regulatory Expertise: Our senior engineers and technical leads stay updated on evolving rules for fuels like methanol and hydrogen, ensuring compliance with changing standards.

By working closely with fishing vessel operators, we customize vessel designs to meet specific operational needs, regulatory requirements, and financial constraints, ensuring optimal performance and durability. Proactive Industry Engagement: Participation in trade shows and conferences keeps us aligned with market trends and client requirements.

These efforts enable us to provide innovative and compliant designs that cater to the unique demands of the fishing industry.





