InTank Opens New Test Facility

InTank has opened its second test facility for factory testing. The testing simulates InVoyage BWT with InTank and InTank FITT. As of June 2022, both test sites have been updated with new robust PLC programming. Both test sites are equipped with audio-video capabilities, so that customers can witness the facilities in video streaming or video recordings. On request, both sites can host owner representative(s), IL, Class, or other witnesses for their InTank or InTank FITT FATs.