Related News

New Banking Payment Platform for Seafarers Launched

A new touch-free payment platform for the maritime industry has been launched by Secure Seas.Secure Seas says its electronic…

US CDC Eases Warning for Cruises

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its warnings for cruise ships from level 4, the highest,…

Multimission Vessels: Interest Across All Sectors

The development and construction of multimission vessels (MMVs) remains active across the maritime market.The ability to…

Deutsche Bank Set for $1 Bln Windfall from Zim Bets

Deutsche Bank is on course to make up to $1 billion on a long-shot bet on Israeli shipping firm Zim after it surged in value…

NYK Pushes Forward its "Sail GREEN;" to Build a Dozen LNG-Fueled PCTCs

NYK signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the consecutive building of LNG-fueled PCTCs at Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd.

US Shipyards Support $42.4 Billion in GDP

The United States' private shipyards support $42.4 billion in gross domestic product (GDP), a new report finds.The U.S. Department…

TotalEnergies Ramps up R&D into Ammonia as Marine Fuel

TotalEnergies announced today that it is extending research into the viability of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel,…

Enterprise Revisited: Titanium is the USCG Vessel Procurement Magic Bullet

In my May 2020 MREN USS Enterprise column I made a reference to the benefits of titanium as a hull structural material.It…

Marlink Expands Its IT Solutions Offering

Marlink said it has expanded its ITLink portfolio with the addition of two new service options to simplify remote IT management…

Trending News

Keel Laid for First Russian-built Arc7 LNG Carrier

Baltic Dry Index Hits One-month High

Golden Ray Salvage Paused—Again