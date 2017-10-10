'K' Line Fleet to Install Integrated Maritime Solutions

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ('K' Line) has decided to install “Optimum Weather Routing System” developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) to operated/managed vessels in our fleet.

This system provides the minimum fuel consumption route in consideration of the safety navigation, hence we are planning to install the system in about 120 vessels by 2021, as part of the system which is the KAWASAKI Integrated Maritime Solution “K-IMS” that we developed in collaboration with KHI group.

The ship ICT system which uses ship-shore intercommunication system and has functions of operation management of ships, condition monitoring of engine plant, and ship performance analysis from the office.

"Upon the development of the system, we cooperated as onboard testing for various types of vessels, and sharing our experience and knowledge about a ship operation in evaluating the optimum route validity. As the result of onboard testing, the estimated value of rolling, pitching and fuel consumption on the route selected by the system matched with in-service results with high accuracy that led us to the decision of installing the system to vessels in our fleet officially," said a press release from the company.

By installing the system, beside the safety of ship operation will improve, it leads to economical and environmentally friendly operation by energy saving

"We will keep moving forward in achieving our vision of contributing to the society by safe and high quality service with various advanced technologies," it said.