Intelatus Formed Through WER-IMA Merger

Long-serving marine, energy and industrial market consultancies International Maritime Associates and World Energy Reports have merged to form Intelatus Global Partners.

While Intelatus is a new name, its team of business consultants has nearly five decades of experience across the entire maritime supply chain, producing multi-client analytical studies for sectors including offshore oil and gas, renewables and the energy transition, ports and terminals, transport and logistics, shipbuilding and ship repair, engineering and construction, manufacturing and financial institutions.

Headquartered in New York, with operations in Washington, Florida, the U.K. and Singapore, Intelatus combines the core competencies of IMA and WER within a single, stronger organization, according to Jim McCaul, managing partner. "Intelatus Global Partners integrates the consulting capability of IMA with the databases and industry studies of WER, increasing our ability to broaden and deepen the market analysis and business strategy support that we have been providing to clients for more than 40 years."

McCaul has extensive market analysis and strategic planning experience in the maritime and offshore oil and gas sectors, having managed more than 400 consulting assignments in more than 40 countries. He a PhD in economics from the University of Maryland, an MS in business administration from Pennsylvania State University and a BS in marine science from the State University of New York Maritime College. McCaul also has a professional mariner's license from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Intelatus' director of research, Philip Lewis, has vast market analysis, strategic planning and business management experience in the maritime, offshore oil and gas, and energy transition sectors. He has degrees in business administration from the NEOMA Business School and Middlesex University. Prior to joining Intelatus, Lewis accumulated 30 years of corporate and commercial management and strategic planning experience in senior leadership team and board positions, managing teams across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America, within leading companies in the offshore marine, shipping and heavy engineering space.

“We are in a world that is in transition. We support businesses through the entire maritime supply chain to decode and navigate the transition by providing objective market information, strategic planning and strategy implementation support,” Lewis said.

The firm has a large and growing base of existing multi-client analytical studies with a collection of proprietary databases tracking global projects in floating oil and gas production, floating liquefaction and regasification and offshore wind power. It will soon launch a new multi-client product addressing the emerging market for floating nuclear power plants.

Intelatus also offers custom consulting solutions to help organizations sort vast amounts of data into tailored actionable business plans, with recent assignments covering maritime decarbonization, COVID-19's impact on the U.S. energy sector, U.S. offshore wind crew transfer vessels, the Middle East offshore support vessel sector, and options for installing a floating storage vessel (FSO) on a shallow water gas field offshore Nigeria.