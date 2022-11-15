Intellian to Design and Supply User Terminals for Viasat Maritime

Satellite communications solutions provider Intellian has been awarded a contract to design and supply a bespoke range of Ka-band user terminals exclusively for communications company Viasat’s Maritime connectivity solution.

In addition, Intellian will also develop a 100cm upgrade kit for Intellian’s NX Series VSAT maritime antenna. The conversion kit will enable thousands of vessels the opportunity to connect to Viasat services.

The new 60cm and 100cm bespoke user terminals leverage Intellian’s satellite terminal technology and geostationary satellite orbit (GEO) modem integration expertise.

With the new range of Viasat products, customers will benefit from highly reliable access to Viasat’s satellite network, including the upcoming ViaSat-3 constellation, the company said. The launch of the first of the trio of ViaSat-3 satellites is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, and is expected to be in service for the maritime market in 2023.