Intellian Launches Next Gen Tri-band Product

Intellian announced the launch of its next generation tri-band product, the v240MT Gen-II antenna.

Developed from the tri-band v240MT, the new product adds many features, including the ability to operate multiple antennas via its dual data center capability, and enhanced Ku-band performance.

The ability to switch between C-, Ku-, and Ka-bands, and between GEO, MEO and LEO orbits, makes the v240MT Gen-II truly vendor agnostic and allows customers to select the best and most economical provider at any time, without hardware modifications. The device is also modem agnostic. This flexibility is reinforced by the option to choose BUCs from 40W up to 400W, enabling unprecedented high throughput out of the box.

“The v240MT Gen-II sets a new standard for maritime communications, providing customers with enhanced features and higher performance than ever seen before," said Eric Sung, CEO, Intellian. "As our network partners continue to introduce more powerful satellite services to help support customers increased data demands, the v240MT Gen-II is the best solution to maximize the user experience and network efficiency across these services. The future-proof design and system capabilities ensure customers have access to the most advanced technology today, as well as a seamless and cost-effective pathway to new services as they become operational.”

The v240MT Gen-II is now available.