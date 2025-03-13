Intellian Technologies Announces Available Enterprise Flat Panels

Intellian Technologies Inc., a global technology solutions provider of multi-constellation satellite user terminals and Eutelsat Group, the only GEO-LEO operator in satellite communications, announced that the new Enterprise Flat Panels are now available exclusively on Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO network.

Featuring the OW11FM (Maritime), OW11FL (Land Fixed) and OW11FV (Land Mobility), the new series uses Intellian’s antenna technology to deliver connectivity to end users anywhere in the world for business-critical communications. The OW11FM (Maritime) is an ideal solution for Cruise, Merchant, Energy, Government, Yachting, Ferry and Fishing markets, supporting business operations, secure communications, data, crew welfare, and guest entertainment.

The Enterprise Flat Panels are designed and engineered to deliver the maximum throughput currently offered on the OneWeb LEO network and are available for purchase through Eutelsat’s network of distribution partners worldwide, targeting the land fixed, land mobility, maritime, and government sectors. Resilient Global Navigation Satellite System (R-GNSS) support also comes as a standard feature.

Global availability of the Enterprise Flat Panels follows on the heels of Intellian’s Compact Flat Panels, which was launched with Eutelsat Group at the end of 2024.