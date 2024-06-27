INTERCARGO Members Achieving Fewer Deficiencies

INTERCARGO-registered dry bulk ships continue to outperform the industry average in both deficiencies and detentions, as highlighted in the latest INTERCARGO benchmarking report on bulk carriers.

The Benchmarking Bulk Carriers 2023-2024 report details detention rates and deficiencies per inspection across flag states, port state control, class and P&I clubs.

In 2023, detention rates decreased for the dry bulk fleet globally, whilst deficiencies per inspection saw a slight increase across the industry. Statistics from nine regional PSC authorities and two national PSC regimes show that vessels at Australian ports have the highest deficiencies per inspection rate, with AMSA reporting a rate of 3.92% compared to the average of 2.00%. AMSA also has the highest detention rate at 4.50%, versus an average of 1.90%.

Bulk carriers in the Black Sea, Paris, and Tokyo MoU regions have higher than average detention rates. The Tokyo MoU conducted nearly 15,000 inspections, the highest amongst the regions, followed by Paris and Vina Del Mar MoUs with around 3,800 inspections each.

In 2023, INTERCARGO achieved record membership, representing one-third of the global dry bulk fleet by deadweight. INTERCARGO continues to promote best practices for the industry as demonstrated by the launch of the DryBMS voluntary self-assessment scheme this spring.

INTERCARGO Vice-chairman Spyros Tarasis praised INTERCARGO members for their continued pursuit of operational excellence: “The INTERCARGO badge of quality is widely recognized in the industry. I commend members for helping to achieve the Association's ambitious goals.”



