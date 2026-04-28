Electric Container Ship Delivered in China

China Classification Society (CCS) has classified the Ningyuan Diankun, the world’s largest and China’s first built pure electric high-end intelligent seagoing vessel.

Owned by Ningbo Ocean Shipping and built by Jiangxi Shipbuilding, the 740 TEU open-top container ship is 127.8 meters in length, featuring a twin-engine and twin-propeller system with a maximum speed of 11.5 knots.

Equipped with 10 containerized batteries as its core power source, it supports both high-voltage shore power charging and rapid battery swapping. Additionally, a photovoltaic system is installed to achieve zero emissions throughout its operations, reducing approximately 1,462 tons of carbon dioxide annually compared with regular vessels.

The vessel also boasts advanced intelligent capabilities, holding the CCS i-ship (M, No, I) intelligent ship notations. Its integrated intelligent system enables precise situation awareness, real-time route optimization and comprehensive equipment monitoring.





