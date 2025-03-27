INTERCARGO: Reaffirms Call for Simplicity as IMO Climate Talks Continue

The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) has renewed its call for straightforward and practical mid-term measures as the IMO's climate negotiations enter the next phase. With ISWG-GHG-19 and MEPC 83 in the coming weeks, where key decisions on implementing the IMO's GHG strategy are expected, INTERCARGO emphasizes that clarity and simplicity must remain central to any framework adopted.

INTERCARGO cautions against overly complicated mechanisms and believes that key priorities for the upcoming negotiations should be simplicity, predictability and implementation readiness:

As complex measures gain traction in discussions, INTERCARGO continues to advocate for a clear, predictable carbon price that shipping companies can easily integrate into business planning.

The measures to be adopted at MEPC 83 need to be able to be supported by equally practical implementation guidelines and meet realistic implementation timelines.

"The upcoming ISWG-GHG-19 and MEPC 83 meetings represent a pivotal moment for maritime decarbonization," said INTERCARGO's Secretary General, Kostas Gkonis. "We fully support ambitious environmental goals, but the measures adopted must be practical and implementable also for tramp and bulk shipping, which is the largest shipping sector. As negotiations intensify, we urge Member States to focus on solutions that will deliver real emissions reductions without compromising operational efficiency and the smooth global transportation of essential goods."