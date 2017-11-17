Marine Link
International Ship Repair Facility at Cochin Shipyard

November 17, 2017

The Indian Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the International Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Ship Yard Limited, at Cochin, Kerala on November 17, 2017. Photo: PIB

 The Minister of Shipping in India,  Nitin Gadkari has said that Cochin is all set to become a global ship repair hub. 

 
He was speaking at Cochin, after laying the  foundation stone for a INR 970-crore (USD 148 million) International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) for Cochin Shipyard Limited. The facility is being built at Cochin Port Trust where CSL has leased out a 40-acre plot for the project.
 
The International Ship Repair facility will be a State of the Art facility that can handle a major chunk of small and medium sized vessels plying in India. CSL will set up a ship lift system of size 130 m x 25 m with lifting capacity of 6000 tonnes and 6 work stations. The facility can repair up to 85 vessels, and CSL will thereby  be almost doubling the number of ships that can be repaired every year.             
 
Pointing out that this facility will help  boost India’s share in commercial ship repair market, Gadkari said that the industry will also generate about 6000 direct and indirect jobs, besides giving rise to a number of ancillary industries in the state, thus having a multiplier effect on employment and economy.
 
Gadkari also inaugurated the conference Build The Ship – 2017 organized by the Ministry of Shipping in Cochin today.  The event deliberated upon  the recommendations of a study regarding the growth strategies  for promotion of Shipbuilding, Ship Design, Ship Repair and Marine Ancillaries in India.
 
At the conference the Minister  announced the start of Center of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS), a start up in skill development for maritime and shipbuilding sector. CEMS will have campuses at Vishakhapatnam and Mumbai. It is being set up by the Ministry of Shipping in collaboration  with  Siemens under the flagship programme Sagarmala. 
 
CEMS will provide industry-relevant skill development, equip students with employable engineering and technical skills in the port and maritime sector and contribute to the Government of India’s ambitious Sagarmala programme. It will help  meet the domestic skill requirement in ship design, manufacturing, operating and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and  aims to become an international nodal centre in South Asia, attracting students from neighboring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia for skill development in the Port and Maritime sector. 
 
This initiative will also add  to the Make in India and Skill India efforts in the maritime sector. Gadkari unveiled  the logo of CEMS at the launch event in Cochin today.
 
A joint venture b/w CSL & HDPEL- Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Ltd. ( HCSL) has been incorporated with CSL 74% and HDPEL 26% shares in HCSL. A Shareholders agreement was signed between CSL and HDEPL at the conference today, for taking over manufacturing facilities of HDEPL in Kolkata. With this, CSL is setting the stage for revival and strengthening of maritime heritage in Kolkata.
 
