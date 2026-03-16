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International Submarine Symposium Looks Ahead to Gathering in Hamburg for 2026

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 16, 2026

© World Submarine Organization

© World Submarine Organization

The World Submarine Organization (WSO) and Submersible Operators Group (SOG), in partnership with the MTS Submarine Committee and Det Norske Veritas (DNV), have announced the 23rd International Submarine Symposium, scheduled for September 15–18, 2026 at the International Maritime Museum and DNV Headquarters in Hamburg, Germany.

This four-day symposium will bring together industry leaders, submarine operators, researchers, regulators, and innovators from around the world to explore advancements in submarine technology, operational best practices, and safety standards. Participants will gain insights through technical sessions, interactive discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Hamburg boasts being home to DNV's headquarters, one of the world’s leading classification agencies for submarines. The city is also known for its shipbuilding tradition, marine sector, and global connectivity. The city provides an ideal setting for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of submarine operations. 

Dates: September 15–18, 2026

Location: International Maritime Museum & DNV Headquarters – Hamburg, Germany

Registration: For registration and more information, please visit www.iss2026.org/registration 

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