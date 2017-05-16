MOL, Satake Introduce BMW Solutions

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced that its group company MOL Techno-Trade will exhibit BARI-SHIP 2017 which is held at Imabari, Ehime from May 25th - 27th, 2017 with Satake Corporation.

Satake Corporation designed and developed "Viable Organism Analyzer (VOA1000)" which can detect number of viable organisms in the ballast water, based on ballast water discharge standard (D-2) of the Ballast Water Management Convention which will enter into force in Sep 8th, 2017.

MOL Engineering Co and Satake jointly developed a compact concentrator which calls "Ballast Water Sample Concentrator".

It allows quick and easy preparation for concentration of sample waters to be used for the inspection of organisms in ballast water. With using a concentrator, both Large and Small size samples can be sorted and collected.

"Ballast Water Sample Concentrator" will also exhibit as a reference exhibit. MOL group keep making a contribution of global environmental protection by growing core business of the strategic environment and emission-free businesses, claims the statement.