C. Fly Marine Introduces New Aluminum Utility & Patrol Boats

Eyeing growth opportunities within the global maritime defense and first responder markets, naval architect and marine engineering firm C. Fly Marine Services has added a new line of production ready aluminum patrol and utility boats.

Established in 1994, Louisiana based C. Fly Marine Services offers agencies and builders a complete turnkey pre-engineered line of aluminum vessels from 30’-80’.

“Keeping pace with this fast-moving industry requires extensive engineering resources which can be very expensive and labor intensive for most small companies,” said Joe Pizzitola, General Manager of C. Fly Marine Services. “We have worked directly with multiple agencies and industry subject matter experts to design a production ready series of aluminum vessels that are ready to build. The top-decks and cabins are engineered in a way that can be modified or configured to meet any individual customer’s needs. Our business approach is to offer a cost-effective complete engineering solution to small businesses that wish to expand or have customers ready to buy.”

Pizzitola continued, “We are continuously adapting to the changing marketplace as the downturn in the industrial oil patch industry has hit many companies in the Gulf Coast very hard. We noticed the market shifting and began investing resources into the changing marketplace. We are now seeing exciting and extraordinary growth trends throughout the marine industry. This growth allows for outsourcing of engineering and design services for smaller companies to compete in a heavily price driven market.”