OOCL Introduces China Pakistan Express 3

Following its announcement of the China Pakistan Express 2 (CPX2) last week, Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (OOCL) is all set to introduce the China Pakistan Express 3 (CPX3), another new Intra-Asia service to expand its product portfolio by providing a more comprehensive service network connecting the markets of India and Pakistan.

The CPX3 provides additional sailing frequency from Central China to Mundra and strategically expands its service coverage in Pakistan.

"Together with the CPX2, offering direct services from Xiamen to Karachi as well as Karachi to Shanghai, and the existing China Pakistan Express (CPX) product, we are able to offer a very comprehensive network with 3 sailings per week from Asia to Pakistan that is more flexible, faster, and covering all major terminals in the country," said a company release.