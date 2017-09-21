Marine Link
Thursday, September 21, 2017

Investment Plans for Europe Transport

September 21, 2017

Photo: ECSA

Photo: ECSA

 To complete the Trans European (TEN-T) Network, 750 billion euros is still needed. 30 European transport associations, representing infrastructure managers, operators, local authorities, users and equipment suppliers in the maritime, inland waterways, railways, road, cycling, aviation and intermodal sectors, call for strong financial support for the completion of the network.

 
European citizens and customers require safer, ever more secure, reliable, efficient, green, multimodal and smart mobility but also better connectivity between nodes and modes of transport. This can be made possible by modernising the transport sector and completing the TEN-T network, the construction and upgrade of transport infrastructure across the European Union.
 
Better transport infrastructure is also an investment in long term growth and jobs. The TEN-T completion will create 10 million additional jobs by 2030. 
 
Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) grants remain a vital ingredient to complete the TEN-T network. Without CEF grants, the transport sector cannot take advantage of the financial instruments offered by the Juncker Plan (EFSI). Therefore, the transport sector urges the European Parliament and Council to increase the CEF budget in the upcoming review of the Multi-Annual Financial Framework.
 
