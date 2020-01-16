ION Reimaging 3D Data Offshore Uruguay

ION Geophysical Corporation, a provider of geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry, has launched Tannat 3D, a multi-client reimaging program offshore Uruguay.



Leveraging the ION’s existing regional UruguaySPAN data and subsurface knowledge, ION is reimaging 22,000 sq km of data over the country’s deep water blocks to create a contiguous volume for a holistic exploration perspective of the margin.



"This program builds on ION's excellent 3D merge and reimaging track record established on our quarter of a million square kilometer data library, and adds important geographical diversity to this unique product offering,"



“There has been renewed interest in exploring the South Atlantic margin following a number of notable discoveries,” said Joe Gagliardi, Senior Vice President of ION’s Ventures group.



Joe added: “Uruguay recently launched a permanent bidding round for offshore and onshore acreage, known as Open Uruguay Round, which will be held bi-annually in May and November. To revitalize exploration in this frontier basin, the government changed their terms to be more commercial in the global market. Exploration wells have documented aspects of a working petroleum system. There are a number of promising offshore opportunities that have not been tested and the new merged volume will help reduce uncertainty in future pursuits.”