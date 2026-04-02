Iran Assures Safe Hormuz Transit for Philippine Vessels

The Philippines has received an assurance from Iran that it will allow the safe passage of Philippine-flagged vessels, fuel and Filipino seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz, Manila's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The assurance came after Philippine foreign minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro spoke with her Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, with the two top diplomats tackling energy supply security and the safety of Filipino seafarers.

"During the call, the Iranian Foreign Minister assured the Secretary that Iran will allow the safe, unhindered, and expeditious passage through the Strait of Hormuz of Philippine-flagged vessels, energy sources, and all Filipino seafarers," the Philippine foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lazaro described the call as "productive", saying they reached a "positive understanding" to ensure the safety of seafarers and the security of the Philippines' energy needs.

The Philippine foreign ministry said the assurances will shore up the country's energy security.

"Given that the Philippines imports the majority of its energy requirements from the Middle East, these assurances from Iran will greatly facilitate the steady delivery of critical oil and fertilizer supplies to the Philippines," the ministry said.

The Philippines imports almost all of its crude from the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia its biggest supplier, making it vulnerable to oil price shocks and supply disruptions.





(Reuters - Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by David Stanway)