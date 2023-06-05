Iranian Boats 'Harass' Merchant Ship in the Strait of Hormuz

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

U.S. and British naval forces on Sunday came to the aid of a commercial ship that was "harassed" by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy in the the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Navy said.

Civilian crew aboard the merchant vessel reported three Iranian fast-attack craft with armed personnel approached and followed their vessel at close distance while it transited the narrow strait. The radio distress call was made at 4:56 p.m. local time.

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) and U.K. Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F 229) both received the distress call, and Lancaster launched a helicopter to provide surveillance. U.S. 5th Fleet also directed a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to monitor the scene.

The U.S. Navy did not share the name of the "internationally flagged merchant vessel".

The situation deescalated by approximately 6 p.m. when the merchant vessel confirmed the fast-attack craft departed the scene, leaving the ship to continue transiting the Strait of Hormuz without further incident, the U.S. Navy said.

Some 20% of the world's crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between Iran and Oman.

The U.S. in May announced it would bolster its defensive posture in the region after Iran increased its attacks on commercial shipping in recent months.