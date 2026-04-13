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Thursday, April 16, 2026

Iran-Linked Tankers Sail Through Hormuz Before US Blockade

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 13, 2026

© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

Two oil tankers linked to Iran exited the Gulf on Monday via the Strait of Hormuz ahead of a planned U.S. blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas, shipping data from Kpler and LSEG showed.

The tanker Auroura is laden with Iranian oil products while the New Future tanker is carrying diesel loaded from the Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates, Kpler data showed.


(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

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