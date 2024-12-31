Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024

2024 was another busy and eventful year for the Irish Coast Guard.

The year in figures:

The 44 Coast Guard Units were mobilised on 1,154 separate occasions this year;

Coast Guard Helicopters conducted 752 missions;

Critical assistance was provided to 537 persons (preventing loss of life, and/or delivery to appropriate medical care);

Coast Guard helicopters conducted 134 air ambulance flights in support of the offshore island communities;

Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats were launched on 699 occasions; and

Community inshore rescue service was launched for 73 taskings in 2024.

Throughout the year, the Coast Guard coordinated 2,554 incidents which included search and rescue, maritime casualty responses and pollution and preparedness responses. The 44 Irish Coast Guard Units were mobilised on 1,154 occasions over the past 12 months. The Irish Coast Guard continued to support communities across the country by providing 134 air ambulance flights in support of the offshore island communities.

The Irish Coast Guard provided critical assistance to 537 people over 2024, preventing loss of life and/or delivering people to appropriate medical care. It also collaborated with the wider search and rescue community throughout 2024, with the three Irish Coast Guard Maritime Coordination Centres in Dublin, Malin and Valentia tasking RNLI lifeboats on 699 occasions, and launching the community inshore rescue service on 73 occasions.

In December 2024, the first two of the AW189 helicopters provided by Bristow Ireland Limited under the new aviation service contract, commenced operation in Shannon. The other four helicopters are scheduled for delivery early in the new year.

The priority of the phased transition to the new contract was ensuring the safety of the helicopter crews, Irish Coast Guard members and other stakeholders who will be working alongside the helicopters. This important milestone was achieved through positive collaboration between the two contractors and the Department of Transport and support from the wider search and rescue community.

The other three SAR (Search and Rescue) bases are continuing the transition to the new contract and will commence operation in the first half of 2025. The Coast Guard also looks forward to welcoming the first fixed-wing aircraft to the IRCG fleet in the coming weeks.

Ms Joanna Cullen, Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Transport with responsibility the Irish Coast Guard, said: “2024 was an important and busy year for the Irish Coast Guard. I want to thank all members of the Irish Coast Guard who have once again shown their dedication to keeping the Irish coastline safe. I want to particularly extend my appreciation to the staff in the three Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres, who remain vigilant both day and night and ensure our critical work continues, especially during the Christmas period when others enjoy some time off with family and friends.”

The Irish Coast Guard wishes everybody a happy and safe New Year in 2025.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, use marine VHF Ch 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.