Marine Link
Saturday, May 17, 2025

Israel Attacks Yemeni Ports, Says Houthi-Run TV Outlet

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 16, 2025

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Israel attacked Yemen's ports of Hodeidah and Salif along the country's Red Sea coast on Friday, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said, in an apparent response to the militant group's missile launches against Israel.

Al Masirah did not provide further details, but two residents in Hodeidah said they heard four loud booms. There was no immediate comment on the attack from Israel.

The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on U.S. ships.

The Israeli military, which has carried out numerous retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets, intercepted a missile launched by the group on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Israel issued evacuation orders for the ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and Salif, saying they were being used by the Iranian-aligned Houthis.

(Reuters/Reporting by Hatem Maher and Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by Toby Chopra, William Maclean)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ship Notes

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week