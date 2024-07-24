Israel Detains Cargo Vessel Over 'Inhumane' Onboard Conditions

A Palau-flagged general cargo vessel has been detained in Israel after "inhumane" crew conditions were discovered during an onboard inspection.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) said the vessel Serafina is the worst its inspector Assaf Hadar has ever seen in four years of inspecting ships in Israel.

When Hader boarded the ship, he found food storage freezers all at above 0°c, the stench of rotten meat, a bug infestation, broken sanitation facilities, among other inhuman conditions. In addition, the seafarers onboard were working without employment contracts.

“In four years of inspecting ships for the ITF in Israel, I have never seen anything this bad,” Hadar said. “It’s an absolute disgrace that seafarers are forced to work in these inhuman conditions.”

Haifa’s Port State Control (PSC) detained the vessel after it found 29 defects – of these, 18 are all classed as rule breaches which on their own could have led to detention.

The Serafina is flagged to Palau, an ITF-listed Flag of Convenience which the ITF also labels as one of the worst flags operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

Twelve of the Serafina crewmembers are from Turkey and five others from Egypt and Azerbaijan. They face a bug and flea infestation on board, an empty fish freezer, an empty meat freezer stinking of rotting meat set at 0°c, and a vegetable freezer set at 9°c. They also endure flooded showers, broken toilets and sinks held together by steel wire.

Hadar has now ensured portable toilets and showers are available for the crew on the dockside, next to the vessels. He is also working to ensure the seafarers are repatriated to their home countries.

He said, “Seafarers have a right to decent working conditions. And the ITF and its inspectors will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them in demanding their rights are respected.”

(Photo: ITF)