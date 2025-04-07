ZIM: New Long-Term Chartering Agreements for Ten 11,500 TEU LNG Dual-Fueled Vessels

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced new agreements for the long-term charter of ten 11,500 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels, with total charter hire consideration of approximately $2.3 billion to serve across ZIM's various global trades.

Seven of the vessels will be chartered to ZIM by Containers Ventures Holdings Inc., an affiliate of the TMS Group, and three will be chartered to ZIM by a shipping company that is affiliated with Kenon Holdings, Ltd., which was ZIM's largest shareholder until the end of 2024. The vessels will be constructed at Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard in China, with delivery expected between 2027 and 2028.

"After having received all 46 newbuilds we contracted in 2021 and 2022, which significantly improved the efficiency of our operated capacity, we are pleased to further advance our fleet strategy by securing long-term charters for these 11,500 TEU newbuild LNG dual-fuel containerships," said Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO. "These agreements ensure access to an important vessel segment and further strengthen our core LNG fleet, which is a critical commercial differentiator. Importantly, this versatile capacity is ideally suited for ZIM's various global trades, enhancing our commercial agility and growth potential."