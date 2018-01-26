Torm Issues New Shares for USD 100mln

Related News

Keppel Posts First Quarterly Loss in 14 Years

Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp swung to its first quarterly net loss in 14 years, after accounting for a huge fine…

TMC to Equip FPSO Newbuild

Oslo based compressor supplier TMC Compressors said it has won a contract to supply the marine compressed air system for a new floating production storage and offloading…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

Cargo Vessel Refloated after Grounding off St. Thomas

A 223-foot cargo vessel that ran aground Tuesday morning near Charlotte Amalie Harbor in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands has been refloated…

Forhaug Steps in as CEO at MMT

Marine surveying company MMT has appointed Peter Forhaug as acting CEO from January 1, 2018 while the Sweden based firm conducts…

K-Line, NYK Line, Chubu Electric, Toyota Tsusho Eye LNG Bunkering

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Chubu Electric Power, Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)…

BIMCO Unveils New Contract Editing Solution

BIMCO has launched SmartCon, a new solution for editing contracts that is designed to make contractual work easier and more secure.

Capital Ship Management, Liberty One Form JV

Capital Ship Management Corp. and Liberty One have announced the establishment of a joint venture under the name Capital Liberty Invest…

Mississippi Towing Vessel Fire Extinguished

A large fire has been extinguished on board a push boat near Vicksburg, Miss., the U.S. Coast Guard said. The fire broke…

Piraeus Port Contracts Huawei to Upgrade Network

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) SA and the Huawei Technologies SA are pleased to announce the contract conclusion for the modernization…

Baltic Index Posts Weekly Gain on Firmer Vessel Rates

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, on Friday marked…