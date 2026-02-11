Italy Authorizes Naval Blockades Against Migrant Boats

Italy's cabinet approved a bill on Wednesday authorising naval blockades to halt migrant boats during periods of "exceptional pressure" at the country's borders, a government source said, further tightening measures against irregular arrivals.

Since taking office in late 2022, right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has moved to speed up repatriations of unsuccessful asylum seekers and introduced stiffer jail terms for human smugglers, in a bid to stem sea crossings.

The move comes after the European Parliament this week approved changes to EU asylum rules, responding to pressure from member states including Italy for a tougher approach.

Under a draft of the legislation seen by Reuters, the government could ban boats from entering its territorial waters for up to six months "in cases of serious threat to public order or national security".

Those breaching it would face fines of up to 50,000 euros (60,000) and in case of repeated violations have their boats confiscated -- a measure aimed at charity rescue ships.

Meloni's coalition has repeatedly argued that by operating rescue vessels humanitarian groups act as an incentive for migrants to put to sea.





"MISGUIDED IDEA"

Italy's centre-left opposition criticised the bill, which requires approval by both houses of parliament.

"A repressive approach will (not) solve the issue, nor the misguided idea that a vast, structural and epoch-defining phenomenon can be addressed by building walls, erecting barbed wire or imposing naval blockades," said Peppe De Cristofaro, a senator with the Green Left Alliance party.

Millions of refugees have entered Europe since 2015, an influx which has helped fuel anti-migrant sentiment and prompted a tightening of policies from national governments.

Under the rules passed by EU lawmakers on Tuesday, member countries may reject an asylum application if the person could have received protection in a country the bloc considers safe.

The European Parliament approved a list of countries to which failed asylum seekers could be returned.

($1 = 0.8404 euros)

(Reuters)