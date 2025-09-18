ITG, ZES and Nedcargo Launch Emission-Free Inland Container Transport

Inland Terminals Group (ITG), Zero Emission Services (ZES) and Nedcargo are launching fully emission-free container transport on inland waterways. From today, the inland vessel MS Den Bosch Max Groen will sail with exchangeable battery containers on board. With this electric propulsion system, no CO2, nitrogen or particulate matter is emitted.



ZES offers a solution for making inland shipping more sustainable through mobile, swappable battery containers (Zespacks). These large-scale batteries provide inland vessels with clean energy without long charging times. “It is our mission to make inland shipping emission-free,” said Michael Beemer, CEO of ZES. “With our pay-per-use model, shipowners pay only for the energy they actually consume. This makes the switch to battery-electric sailing financially more attractive. In addition, a subsidy scheme is available for shipowners.”

“Together with partners such as Heineken and CCT, we have optimised the operation of battery-powered vessels. With the introduction of ZES 2.0 we are ready for the next phase,” said Beemer. “Vessels can now swap containers at three locations: Alphen aan den Rijn, Alblasserdam and Den Bosch. More terminals will soon follow in Rotterdam, Moerdijk and Nijmegen. This establishes a robust network that makes battery-electric inland shipping more accessible.”

According to Eduard Backer, CEO of ITG, shippers can rapidly reduce their Scope 3 emissions by choosing waterborne transport. “Alongside this battery-electric vessel, our group also operates a hydrogen-powered ship. Hydrogen is suited to longer distances, while battery containers are ideal for shorter shuttle services. Waterborne transport is the path to a lower footprint. And with the upcoming CO2 levy (ETS-2), this will also bring financial benefits for shippers.”